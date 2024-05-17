J&K: Retired SP Arrested Under Official Secrets Act

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 18 (IANS) A retired Superintendent of Police (SP) was arrested under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) here on Friday night.
Officials said that Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, a retired SP, was arrested for publishing "some FIRs and sensitive information" in a book.
Aslam retired a few years ago. He was appointed as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) in 1986 and he got out-of-turn promotions to become SP.
Originally from Udhampur district, he currently resides in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city.
