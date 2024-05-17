Foreigners Among 11 Killed, Injured In Bamyan Firing

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Three foreigners and one Afghan were killed, four foreigners and three Afghans were injured in an armed attack in central Bamyan province on Friday, an official said.
The incident happened when foreign tourists came under attack, Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior told Pajhwok Afghan News.
It is a developing story.....
