Norwegian Voyager Astonished By Speed Of Rebuilding In Garabagh, East Zangazur

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We learned a lot about the history of Azerbaijan during thetrip,” a traveler from Norway Thomas Kristoffersen told journalistsin Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Azernews reports.
According to him, the pace of restoration work in Garabagh andEastern Zangazur made a great impression on him.
"I'm amazed at how quickly you can mobilize and rebuild homes,villages, cities and infrastructure," he said.
A delegation of the Norwegian National Club of InternationalTravelers, consisting of 30 people, has also visited the KhudafarinBridge in Jabrayil.
