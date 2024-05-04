Egypt Air Force Continues Dropping Supplies To Gaza From The Air -- Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Air Force has continued to drop tons of aid supplies from the air to the war-beleaguered people of Gaza.

The aerial operations have been pursued in coordination with air units from the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, said spokesperson of the Egyptian Armed Forces Brigadier Gharib Abdulhafez in a statement, noting that these efforts have been exerted in tandem with bids to enforce a cease-fire.

The arerial relief operations have been carried out upon instructions by President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, Brig. Abdulhafez added.

He also indicated that humanitarian aid supplies are also sent into the enclave via the land crossing Rafah.

Gazans have suffered severe shortage of necessities since Israel waged an all-out aggression on the strip on October 8. (end)

aff









MENAFN04052024000071011013ID1108172994