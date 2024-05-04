               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
COP29 Is Opportunity For Fruitful Collaboration With Azerbaijan, Executive Director Says


5/4/2024 5:17:18 AM

 Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During COP29 in Baku, there will be ample opportunities foreffective collaboration between Azerbaijan and the AsianDevelopment Bank (ADB). Rachel Thompson, the Country Director forADB in 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, stated, Azernews reports.

"This returns to the ADB member country, which is evolvingduring the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conferenceover the years. I consider this to be a very important meeting. TheAzerbaijani government has clearly identified climate financing asa significant priority," Thompson noted.

ADB is also committed to climate change and related climatefinancing: "I believe we will have many opportunities for fruitfulcollaboration, and we at ADB are eagerly looking forward to workingtogether with the Azerbaijani government to ensure the successfulimplementation of COP29."

AzerNews

