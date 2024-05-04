Gaza: Israel's Ongoing Aggression Kills 6 Palestinians

Gaza, May 4 (Petra) - Three Palestinians and others were injured Saturday morning after Israel shelled two apartments east of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip.Ambulance crews also recovered bodies of 3 martyrs and evacuated 3 injuries from under rubble of Al-Hourani family home, which was bombed by occupation aircraft at dawn in Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.