'Little Joke': Garry Kasparov Clarifies His Post On Politics That Asked Rahul Gandhi To 'First Win Rae Bareli'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov found himself at the center of attention after his social media post regarding Indian politics and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's affinity for chess went viral. However, Kasparov swiftly clarified that his remarks were intended as a light-hearted jest rather than a statement of political advocacy or expertise.

In response to a post by actor Ranvir Shorey, Kasparov said, "I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics!" He further explained, "But as an 'all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes,' as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!"

The exchange stemmed from Rahul Gandhi's recent assertion that he was the best chess player among all Indian politicians, a claim highlighted by the Congress party in a video showcasing Gandhi playing chess on his mobile phone during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

In a playful jab, a social media user suggested relief that Kasparov and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand retired early and did not have to face Rahul Gandhi's purported chess prowess. Kasparov, known for his sharp wit, responded by invoking the traditional dictum, "You should first win from Rae Bareli before challenging for the top."

Rahul Gandhi, while expressing admiration for Kasparov and likening chess to politics, filed his nomination from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, where he is contesting alongside his candidacy in Wayanad.

Kasparov, a former world champion and political activist, has maintained a keen interest in chess-related developments worldwide. He recently congratulated 17-year-old Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh for his remarkable achievements in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, referring to him as "the Indian earthquake in Toronto."