Critical Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pavlohrad district, critical infrastructure and a number of households sustained damage as a result of the Russian drone strike.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports

"This night in the Pavlohrad district, defense forces shot down five Shahed drones. Still, some destruction has been inflicted. A critical infrastructure facility sustained damage, as did three households. One of them went ablaze. The fire was put out," the official wrote on Telegram.

A man and a woman were injured. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition.

The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district five times in the evening and overnight. The enemy employed heavy artillery, Grad MLR systems, and a kamikaze drone. It was loud in the district center and the Marhanets community.

A utility company, a lyceum, two apartment blocks, a bank, and a power line were mutilated. There is damage to critical infrastructure facilities. No casualties were reported.

In the morning, the invaders targeted the Myriv community where an agricultural enterprise was hit. The damage report is being verified.

It was previously reported that 13 private households, five farm buildings, a healthcare facility, a number of cars, and power lines were damaged by shelling in the Nikopol district on Friday.