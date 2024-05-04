Russia's Actions Against Infants In Occupied Luhansk Region Considered Genocide - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the hospitals of the Luhansk region temporarily occupied by Russia, mothers are threatened with their newborns being taken from them if neither parent can prove that they hold Russian citizenship, which violates Article II(d) of the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide.

This is stated by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ), reports Ukrinform.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, said that from May 6, mothers who give birth in maternity clinics across the occupied Luhansk region will have to confirm Russian citizenship of at least one of the newborn's parents in order to be discharged from hospital.

"If this report is accurate, such actions violate Article II(d) of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which defines genocide as 'imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group,'" the ISW report stressed.

As noted, Russian occupation officials continue their efforts to militarize and indoctrinate Ukrainian youths in occupied parts of Ukraine. On May 1, the "LPR" announced it was developing a new textbook that teaches modern history of the occupied Luhansk region in line with Russian education standards.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians will monitor protest moods of teenagers in schools across the so-called "LPR". Educational institutions received from the so-called "Ministry of Education and Science of the LPR" recommendations on a high school curriculum regarding countering alleged cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence and "pro-Western organizations."