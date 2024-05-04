In Frontline, 119 Combat Engagements Took Place Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched five missiles and 105 airstrikes, and fired 91 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

On May 3, there were 119x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 5x missiles and 105x air strikes, 91x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Private residence buildings and apartment blocks, civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged.

Last night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine yet again, using 13x Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed 13x strike UAVs.

Over past day, 97 combattook place, 78 attacks repelled in seven directions

On May 3, airstrikes hit Baranivka (Sumy oblast), Borova, Kupyansk (Kharkiv oblast), Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Spirne, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Lyman, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Siversk, Ivano-Darivka, Dyliivka, New York, Vovche, Kalynove, Zhelanne, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Komyshivka, Karlivka, Bohoyavlenka, Yevhenivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiors'ke (Donetsk oblast), Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast), and Krynky (Kherson oblast).

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes.

Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 9x attacks in the vicinities of Petropavlivka, Kyslivka (Kharkiv oblast), Andriivka, and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast).

Lyman axis: 7x adversary attacks were repelled in the vicinities of Makiivka, Nevske, Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Terny, and Torske (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 27x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Novyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 34x attacks in the vicinities of Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netailove, and west of Semenivka (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodyane (Donetsk oblast). The enemy made 16x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the adversary launched 5x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. For instance, the adversary launched 11x unsuccessful assaults on May 3.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhausting the enemy all along the line of contact.

AFU: Enemy is amassing forces and equipment in Kupyansk direction

On May 3, the Ukrainian Air Force launched airstrikes on 13x concentrations of troops and 3x command posts of the adversary.

Missile Forces hit 1x command post and 2x artillery systems of the russian invaders.