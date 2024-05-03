EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Attacks By Israeli Settlers On Jordanian Aid Convoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 3 (Petra)-- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned, on Friday, the assault two days ago by Israeli settlers on an aid convoy from Jordan en route to the Gaza Strip.
"I strongly condemn attack by settlers on Jordanian convoy bringing aid to Gaza and express solidarity with Jordan," he said on X.
"It is despicable that people who lack nothing stop food (from) reaching those in need. Israel must ensure safe delivery of aid," he added.
MENAFN03052024000117011021ID1108172283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.