White House Dismayed By Death Of Top Palestinian Surgeon At Israeli Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTONN, May 3 (KUNA) -- The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday it was "a devastating news" to hear that a top orthopedic surgeon at Shifaa Hospital in Gaza had apparently died in Israeli custody.

"Our hearts go out to -- his friends and families," she said in reply to a question at a press briefing about reports that Dr. Adnan Al-Barsh, 50, consultant at the orthopedic section of Al-Shifaa Hospital in Gaza died at Israeli jail.

"That is certainly one of the hardest news that you can hear, a family member can hear, especially as someone is providing care, in this situation in Gaza, where we know humanitarian aid is dire and the innocent people of Gaza, the Palestinian citizens obviously need that care," Karine pointed out.

"The president (Joe Biden) has said and has said very clearly that when it comes to people who are citizens who are in Gaza, providing that all important care, humanitarian aid, humanitarian care, they need to be protected. They should be protected.

"And so certainly those conversations are going to continue. We believe that certainly Israel has made, the Israeli government has taken efforts to do just that and has taken into account our concerns.

"And so we're going to continue to have those conversations, but it is heartbreaking to hear. I can't speak specifically to that case and what occurred," she added.

Last night, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that Dr. Al-Barsh and another Palestinian prisoner identified as Ismael Khedr, 33, were tortured to dead by the Israeli occupation prison authorities.

Dr. Al-Barsh was arrested while along with other physicians at the hospital in December 2023; he was moved to the notorious Ofer Prison where he breathed his last on April 19, according to a joint statement by both human rights groups. (end)

