United States, Japan, Australia Hold Joint Missile Defense Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The heads of the defense departments of the United States, Japanand Australia have agreed to hold the first trilateral missile andair defense exercises in 2027, Azernews reports.

A corresponding agreement was reached following the results oftrilateral negotiations held in the state of Hawaii. In the nexttwo years, the parties agreed to conduct joint exercises usingfifth-generation F-35 fighters in service in each of thecountries.

The heads of the defense departments of the three countries alsosigned an agreement on promoting cooperation in the field of moderndefense technologies.