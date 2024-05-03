Israeli Occupation Keeps Intensifying Raids, Arrests Campaigns In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation soldiers have unleashed a campaign of arrests and raided many towns in the occupied West Banks since Friday morning punctuated by using disproportionate force against the Palestinians.

In Jenin, the Israeli occupation raided Al-Sila Al-Harithiya, Al-Yamoun, Kfardhan, and Jaba and arrested three Palestinian youths, in addition to storming neighborhoods, villages and homes in Nablus, inspecting them and arresting two Palestinians.

in Hebron City the occupation soldiers conducted raid campaigns against many towns and were deployed in the perimeter of homes amid outbreak of confrontations with young people during which the Israeli soldiers fired stun grenades and poison gas.

In addition, confrontations broke out concurrently with these raids on Friday between the Palestinians and dozens of settlers who stormed Mount Al-Arma in the city of Nablus under the protection of the occupation soldiers. Also, over 70 settlers raided the area the occupation was intending to entirely control, according to eyewitnesses, with a Palestinian being injured in Ramallah after the settlers assaulted his vehicle while he was en route to the city.

