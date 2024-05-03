Apple Update: You Will Soon Be Able To Track Your Iphone; Know Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) iPhone owners are often concerned about their device being misplaced or stolen. Apple has provided them with Find My iPhone to help them feel less stressed while still tracking their iPhone. However, most consumers have to disable the function when their iPhone is being repaired, and Apple appears to have found a solution to that as well.

According to reports, the iOS 17.5 beta showed us how to ensure that iPhone consumers may monitor their device while it is in the store. The business is preparing a new Repair State mode that will keep iPhone consumers happy while also allowing them to track their device at all times.

Apple generally asks its consumers to turn off Find My on their iPhone when they give it for repair.

Apple needed this for a specific purpose, which we don't understand. However, with the new repair state option, you can stop worrying about the location of your iPhone. Once you input your Apple ID and password, the iPhone will be confirmed as being in repair, and you will be able to monitor it.

In the Find My app, you'll notice the word 'Ready for repair' next to the iPhone. It is possible that repair state will include an option in the iPhone settings that allows you to manually enable the capability.

The iOS 17.5 beta is expected to launch in May and will be the final release before iOS 18 is revealed at WWDC 2024 following month. The next iOS version is likely to be AI-powered, and we will learn more about it very soon.

