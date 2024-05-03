Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists In Dera Ismail Khan Clash

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Dera Ismail Khan, three terrorists met their demise in a shootout with security forces. The confrontation ensued when three militants, riding a motorcycle, unleashed gunfire upon security personnel and police officers, disregarding orders to halt.

Authorities had cordoned off the area following intelligence suggesting the presence of terrorists, coinciding with the recent abduction of Additional Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat.

Police sources revealed the recovery of nine hand grenades, a Kalashnikov rifle, magazines, assorted mobile phones, and ammunition from the deceased militants.

Meanwhile, in Tank, assailants targeted the vehicle of DSP Syed Marjan, prompting the dispatch of a police contingent to the scene.