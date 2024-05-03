Bp, Its Partners Invest $85 Bln In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
bp's Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications, andExternal Affairs, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, stated that investments byBP, the operator of several significant projects in the CaspianSea, along with its partners in Azerbaijani projects, have reached$85 billion to date, Azernews reports.
Aslanbayli also mentioned that over the entire duration, theAzeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block has produced over 4.3 billionbarrels of oil.
Additionally, approximately 50 billion cubic meters ofassociated gas have been transferred to the Azerbaijani governmentfree of charge, and the Shah Deniz field has yielded over 200billion cubic meters of natural gas since its developmentcommenced.
