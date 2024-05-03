Over 50 Die Of Heatstroke In Myanmar In April

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, May 3 (IANS) In the scorching month of April, over 50 fatalities were recorded due to heatstroke in Mandalay, central Myanmar, an official from the Mani Sala Rescue Organization told Xinhua on Friday.

Among the victims, about 30 had pre-existing chronic diseases, with the majority falling within the age range of 50 to 90, he said.

The incidence of heatstroke spiked dramatically amid the heatwave in April this year in Myanmar. In March, the number of hospitalised heat-related cases was only eight, but surged to over 50 by April, he added.

On April 28, Mandalay experienced the hottest April day in 77 years, with the temperature reaching 44.8 degrees Celsius, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

In the Southeast Asian country, April and May are typically the hottest months as the temperature spikes before the start of the monsoon season.