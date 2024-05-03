Global Cooperation Vital For Azerbaijan's Proactive Stance On Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

The VI World Intercultural Dialogue Forum commenced with aninspiring opening ceremony on May 1, hosted at the esteemed BakuCongress Center. Under the theme of "Dialogue for Peace and GlobalSecurity," the event brought together distinguished delegates andthought leaders from across the globe.

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, addressed theinternational event, emphasizing need for financial resources tocombat climate change. With a forward-looking perspective,President Aliyev highlighted that addressing the financial aspectof climate issues would take center stage at COP29.

The deputy of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, economist VugarBayramov, in his statement to Azernews ,underscored Azerbaijan's commitment to collaborative efforts withinternational partners to combat the climate crisis. Bayramovemphasized the necessity for increased global funding and privatesector involvement to tackle climate change effectively.

The expert stressed that "not only the financial resources ofAzerbaijan, but also the world as a whole, it is important toallocate more funds related to climate change and to involve theprivate sector in this direction".

He highlighted Azerbaijan's ambitious targets, including a 30percent increase in green energy production by 2030 and a 35percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over the sameperiod.

The successful implementation of projects such as the"Khizi-Absheron" KES with ACWA Power and the "Garadagh SolarPhotovoltaic (PV) Power Station" project with Masdar demonstratesAzerbaijan's proactive approach towards sustainable energysolutions.

With a clear roadmap in place, Bayramov emphasized theimportance of directing financial resources towards achievingAzerbaijan's environmental goals. He noted global cooperation andinvestment to ensure the uninterrupted implementation of climatechange measures worldwide.

Azerbaijan's proactive stance on climate action was furtherhighlighted during the 11th meeting of the Coalition of FinanceMinisters for Climate Action, where Minister of Ecology and NaturalResources, Mukhtar Babayev, emphasized the importance of ambitiousand equitable climate finance.

The invitation for Azerbaijan to join the Coalition of FinanceMinisters on Climate Action underscores the country's growingrecognition as a key player in global climate initiatives.

As anticipation builds for COP29 scheduled for November, Baku ispoised to host tens of thousands of participants. The conferencepresents a crucial opportunity for countries to reaffirmcommitments and take tangible steps towards addressing the climatecrisis.

COP29 will serve as a platform for Azerbaijan to showcase itsvision on regional security, energy transition, and green growth will span topics including the development of greenenergy corridors, renewable energy projects, and ecologicalinitiatives in Karabakh, underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment to asustainable future.