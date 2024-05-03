Russia Will Not Participate In Peace Summit, And This Is Ukraine's Principled Position - PO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, emphasizes that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Presidential Offic .

According to Yermak, Ukraine expects that the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, will be attended by leaders from all continents of the world who respect international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

During the telethon "United News", the head of the PO emphasized that the main idea of the Global Peace Summit is to return to the principles of international law, which can protect any country from the actions of aggressors, and this approach should dominate international relations.

"We need to return a just peace to the Ukrainian land, to restore respect for international law and the United Nations Charter. And, of course, we need to consolidate the responsible countries to further support Ukraine and to show that all these countries are interested in ending the war," Yermak said.

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, the notion of a just peace means not only ending the war, but also restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty, returning all Ukrainian prisoners and illegally deported children .

Yermak says Ukraine doing all to involve China in Global

"It is important for Ukraine that as many countries as possible attend the Global Peace Summit. That is why everyone is involved: the government, the parliament, and the Presidential Office - everyone is working to make the world talk about the Peace Summit and encourage leaders to participate in it," emphasized Yermak.

According to him, the participation of China is particularly important, so diplomats at all levels are working to ensure that representatives of this country join the Global Peace Summit.

Yermak also emphasized that Russia will not participate in the first Peace Summit.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 2, the Swiss government said that "at this stage" Russia is not among the 160 delegations to the summit . The event will take place on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.