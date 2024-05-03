Qatar Financial Centre Hosts Event On Wealth Management

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) hosted an insightful event titled 'Wealth Management Perspectives: Navigating Challenges & Embracing Solutions.'

The gathering brought together industry leaders to explore the complexities and opportunities within wealth management, with a particular focus on family businesses in Qatar. At the event, distinguished speakers shared their expert insights during panel discussions and a Fireside Chat.

They provided valuable perspectives on navigating challenges confronting local family businesses, high-net-worth individual (HNI) structures and solutions, succession planning, and tax and Shariah considerations.

On this occasion, QFC's CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida said that“this event holds significant importance for our objectives to develop agile, dynamic, and progressive wealth managers in the country, and the QFC is privileged to host distinguished experts to discuss integral topics in wealth management.”

“The global economic landscape is undergoing dramatic shifts, presenting both challenges and opportunities for nations, private and government organisations, and businesses. A prevailing trend we observe is the increasing mobility of High-Net-Worth Individuals across geographic bases. As an organisation committed to establishing Qatar as a premiere commercial and financial hub in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030, it is imperative that we capitalize on this phase,” he added.

QFC's business-friendly regulatory framework ensures streamlined processes and competitive tax incentives, making it an attractive ecosystem for wealth managers.