Too Big To Win

The Taliban were a self-funded insurgency composed of mostly illiterate fighters using weapons designed more than 70 years earlier.

Although

they lacked the techno-wizardry of the Pentagon forces, their budget grew to approximately $600 million per year from tolling narcotics and the import of fuel used to feed a thirsty Pentagon presence.

Fuel logistics alone cost the Pentagon

tens

of billions per year, despite the fact that a vast reserve of crude – Amu-Darya Field in Balkh Province Afghanistan – had been drilled, proven and properly cemented by Soviet

forces

before they left in 1989.

But what could have supplied the entire Afghanistan operation with low-cost, reliable hydrocarbon energy was ignored in favor of paying,

by the time the fuel

reached the vehicles, an operational cost of $250 per gallon.



It's fair to compare the longevity of the Soviet-built Afghan forces,

holding on for years after the Soviets left,

versus

the Pentagon-built Afghan forces collapsing only weeks after the American withdrawal. Today of course the Taliban rule Afghanistan with an iron sandal.

The trillions of dollars and thousands of lives expended by America's youth were completely wasted – and nobody has ever been held to account. The Taliban have not become more moderate

–

they are exactly the same group as before and hosting more terror groups than ever. Al Qaeda is resident once again in Kabul and

reportedly gathering means to enrich uranium in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan wasn't even the worst US military failure over the last 20 years. Almost exactly the same Neocon fever dream also played out in Iraq. Here again, the fantasy of deposing a dictator in the name of installing democracy in a country with a culture with no history of

representative democracy followed its inevitable course.



After

an initial phase of 24/7 war porn of the US invasion, broadcast by the network media through“embedded journalists,” the Pentagon was quickly dragged into an urban

counter-insurgency quagmire involving a Sunni faction rebranded as Al Qaeda in Iraq, Saddam regime holdovers and Shia insurgents

armed, trained

and sometimes led

by

the

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.



This development was not inevitable.

I still recall a sliding door moment early in the conflict when the director of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service came to see me with his CIA

liaison officer in early 2004. He described the scale of the efforts by

the

IRGC Quds Forces to infiltrate Iraqi society and establish a proxy capability similar to Hezbollah in Lebanon and requested that we develop a joint program to locate and eradicate the Iranian presence.



Unfortunately,

the program was blocked by then-National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice, on the grounds that Iran was not our enemy and that the US must support the political process in Iraq.

In the

event,

this political process spun into a vicious civil war, killing

hundreds

of thousands of civilians. Meanwhile, our“non-enemy” Iran flooded the country with thousands of lethal EFP roadside bombs, to shred armored vehicles with American soldiers inside.

Today Iraq is subjugated by Iran with Tehran making key decisions and approving all key ministry appointments, including who becomes Prime Minister. Their power is backed by the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al Shabi – an Iranian-controlled proxy mirroring Hezbollah in Lebanon. The PMUs are paid for by the Iraqi Government, armed in most cases with American weapons and led either by Iranian-appointed commanders or by serving IRGC officers directly.

Source: The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, 2021

America continues to wage futile forever wars of convenience because Washington believes we are immune

to reality

and evolved beyond history. The grand strategy of the so-called Global War on Terror was conceived on a false premise promoted by Neocon think tanks

and the Military Industrial Complex that American drone technology could revolutionize counter-insurgency warfare through surgical strikes targeting only the leadership of terror organizations.

This delusion produced sclerosis in the military by stripping authority away from field commanders

concerning

when to shoot and when to hold fire. A fixation on large orbiting cameras

likewise

devolved into high-tech voyeurism with lawyers, not commanders, making battlefield decisions even when friendly troops were in peril and requiring urgent

air

support.



Ultimately, the paradigm flies in the face of the realities of war. Leaders are replaceable. There's always another ambitious jihadi looking to wear the crown of command. What actually ends wars is destroying enemy manpower, finance, logistics and ability to resupply.



Every relevant historical example tells the same story, from the wars of ancient Greece to continental European and Napoleonic wars

to the American Civil War and the world wars of the 20th Century. In the course of losing WWII Germany lost 5.3 of 17.7 million men aged 15-44 years old, or 30% of their male population.

This brutality is the reality of winning wars – as the recent US track record of failure shows. The“measured and proportional response” crowd wants a war without war. It's a fantasy that only seems plausible to people who have never experienced war and are insulated from its consequences; their firstborn children should be drafted into frontline combat units

to relieve them of this problem.

After the Roman Empire lost a crushing defeat at the Battle of Cannae, the Roman Senate immediately became 40% undermanned because

the Roman

leaders actually

served in the defense of their Republic

and risked their lives in battle for it. Today, America's elites instead spend their time on Wall Street or in think tanks gathering degrees and attending conferences. The old concept of

noblesse oblige

has gone missing from our national culture and so has the concept of accountability.



Despite the failures of Iraq and Afghanistan, there have been zero lessons learned or course corrections made. Consequently, the failures keep coming.

When Hamas unleashed thousands of rockets, missiles, paragliders, and ground assaults across 30 breach points into Israel on October 7 of last year, they showed how dangerous complacency can be. Clearly, Hamas had plotted their operation for years. Their network of 300 miles of tunnels spanning all of Gaza was built with

one

goal in mind: to suck the IDF into an urban quagmire in order to maximize carnage and casualties,

of

both Palestinian civilian and Israeli

soldiers.

But why not flood the tunnels

with seawater

using Texas precision drilling technology? The tactic would have obviated the need to bomb urban areas containing civilians and the terrible suffering that

this tactic

entails. Flooding

the tunnels

would have destroyed all underground weapons storage, prevented maneuver and would have forced Hamas to move or lose their

hostage

human shields.



In fact, an entire package of drilling/pumping and technical support for precisely this tactic was offered by donors to the IDF. Yet the IDF – under pressure from the Pentagon diktats – instead chose bombing. The result has seen a wave of global sympathy generated for the Palestinian cause and left Hamas in charge of uncleared southern Gaza: a double nightmare scenario far from being resolved.

In 2011, Hillary Clinton, chief Neocon of the Obama administration, proudly declared of Libya's US-sponsored revolution:“We came. We saw. He died.” Colonel Qaddafi may not have been perfect but Libya under him was

politically

stable.

Now? For 13 years the country has been wracked by civil war and chaos. Rife with Russian and Turkish PMCs fighting for regional hegemony, the country is now a major exporter of weapons and one of the biggest channels to Europe for drugs and human trafficking.



Further east, Iran, with Hamas, Hezbollah, Hashd al shaabi (Iraq), and the Houthis in Yemen, have built a powerful network of regional proxy forces, now extending even into South America through the Lebanese diaspora in the narcotics and weapons trade. In Yemen, the Houthis have developed into effective pirates, shutting off Red Sea shipping traffic with long-range anti-ship weapons hidden in Yemen's rugged terrain.

As a result, an already economically struggling Egypt – a key American ally – has suffered a 40% blow to their GDP from lost Suez transit fees of $800 million per month and everyone else has seen punishing supply chains inflation from dislocated transit routes and runaway insurance premiums.

Why are Iranian surrogates in Iraq and Yemen being permitted to fire hundreds of precision drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at US forces on land and sea, largely without meaningful response from Washington?

What response there has been has mainly consisted of announcing a coalition named“Prosperity Guardian” to protect shipping which collapsed almost immediately after multiple vessels were struck and destroyed. Why are US policymakers and the Pentagon unable to innovate effective military solutions?

It doesn't have to be this way. In the 1960s, Egypt, then a Soviet client, seized half of Yemen and deposed the

Yemeni

monarch. In response, Britain and Saudi Arabia hired SAS founder David Stirling's PMC Watchguard International. Within months they had sufficiently amplified the Yemeni Tribesman fighting capabilities to force Egypt to withdraw. Stirling actually received a medal from the IDF for engaging so many Egyptian troops that it assisted the IDF victory in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Fast forward to 2017, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were trying to battle Iranian surrogate Houthis who seized control over half of Yemen. They request PMC support to replicate the successful Stirling model from the 1960s, and once again they

are

blocked, this time

by Neocon Secretary of Defense James Mattis serving under President Donald Trump. The Houthis remained unchecked and ascendant, and

eventually

strong

enough

to shut off one of the world's major trade routes.

Meanwhile, this

same approach

is still

failing

in Africa. There have been a staggering

nine

coup d'etats across Africa in the last four years, mainly in ex-colonial French regions, where decades-long insurgencies have exploded following the destruction of Libya. The looting of massive Libyan state arsenals following the overthrow of Qaddafi flooded the region with weapons.



Long insufficient

COIN

operations

by France and their USG partners reached the end of the road; local militaries ousted their Paris-sponsored leadership. The current US humiliation in Niger and Chad, where US forces are

being

forced to

vacate

new

multi-billion

dollar facilities built to support drone operations across Africa,

is the result.

Compare

this

to

Russia.

Having embraced PMC capabilities,

Russia

is currently running a successful playbook

in Africa

against ineffective Western-friendly governments by showing a firmer hand against jihadists. This cycle will continue unabated so long as the State Department and the CIA restrict their thinking to coming up with PR strategies while America's rivals

implement

military

solutions.



The Central African Republic, rich in buried mineral wealth, suffered a descent into civil war in 2014 and the empowerment of criminal gangs like the Seleca and Anti Balaka. In 2017, the CAR government requested Western PMC assistance to build a robust mining police force in order to choke out the gangs. Contracts were even signed and funding-ready.

But once again this solution was blocked by the Neocons at the State Department and their pet, the UN, refusing to waive their sanctions against CAR for the purchasing of small arms to equip police. But Russia had no such issues and sent 400 Wagner personnel immediately. Now multiple Wagner units run mines that net the Russian PMC billions of dollars per year, funding many of their other operations across Africa.



Somalia has been a geopolitical problem since the early 90s, sucking up tens of billions in ineffective foreign aid, killing hundreds of thousands, exporting terrorism, sheltering pirates and flooding America with hundreds of thousands of migrants. In the spring of 2020, Kenyan President Jomo Kenyatta reached out for private sector assistance to finally tourniquet this endless bleeding. Every terror attack in Kenya costs it more than $1 billion in tourist revenue.

The PMC offer was made, and Kenyatta asked President Trump for financial assistance to run this private sector solution. Trump agreed and funding was passed into law by Congress. But Team Biden took over before the already-appropriated funds were released.

As a result, they were used instead on the same failed approach – the surgical decapitation strategy which has repeatedly failed globally for 20-plus years. Today, Somalia still bleeds and still drains funds, while America is stuck with culturally incompatible migrants that we“cannot deport” because Somalia remains a failed state.

When does Western incompetence end?



Barack Obama, center, participates in a meeting in the White House Situation Room (2011)

The Syrian civil war saw Neocons funding a radical Sunni insurgency to depose Bashar Al Assad. This force quickly morphed into ISIS and promptly conquered half of Iraq by appealing to a Sunni population repressed by Iranian Shia proxies.

The point is worth repeating.

ISIS emerged directly from Neocon meddling in the Syrian civil war. Today,

in the aftermath, US forces occupy eastern

Syria as some sort of

ill-defined

buffer between various Kurdish factions, Turkey and the Syrian government, at a cost of billions per year and for no tangible benefit to American citizens.



Cui Bono? Who benefits? And who is benefiting from the ongoing tragedy of the war in Ukraine ? Since historical perspective in conflicts is always useful, I invite readers to consider the staggering costs in manpower borne by the USSR to defeat the Wehrmacht: over 22 million lives lost compared to US losses of 250,000 troops.

While the US was invading North Africa in a warm-up to the invasion of Europe, the Soviets

were

killing

1.2 million Axis soldiers at Stalingrad,

while losing almost twice that number themselves. That loss is genetically imprinted on surviving generations and

strategically

imprinted in the thinking of the Russian state.



The effect of the eastward expansion of NATO culminating in

a

proposal

to include Ukraine despite clear red-line language expressed by the Kremlin was highly predictable. Yet the Neocons kept pressing the issue,

even after assisting in the overthrow of a pro-Russian president. One should take note of how upset the US government was when the USSR began emplacing missiles in Cuba during the early 1960s.

