Italian Professor Awarded At E-Mobility Forum

Doha, Qatar: During the Autonomous E Mobility Forum Gala Dinner held on May 1, Ambassador of Italy to the State of Qatar, H E Paolo Toschi, awarded Prof. Sergio Savaresi of Polytechnic University of Milan the AEMOB Tech Innovation Excellence Award in recognition of the exceptional results obtained in the autonomous electric mobility sector.

Savaresi is Deputy Director and Chair of the Systems & Control Section of the Department of Electronics, Computer Sciences and Bioengineering (DEIB), Politecnico di Milano.

During his keynote lecture at the Autonomous E-Mobility Forum recently entitled“Autonomous Driving: The Hidden Enabling Technology for a Sustainable Electrification,” Prof. Savaresi presented the work carried out by the research group of the Polytechnic of Milan he leads, including the projects for autonomous driving.

Moreover, Prof. Savaresi also highlighted how autonomous driving can be of interest in the sector of sports driving on circuits in order to support drivers and consequently prevent accidents.

“The awarding of Prof. Savarese is yet another example of the collaboration between Italy and Qatar in innovative sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics and electronic mobility” said Ambassador Toschi.“We are happy that our ties are not limited to the institutional level, but also involve companies, startups, research centers and Universities as the Politecnico di Milano, where Prof. Savaresi is a distinguished faculty member, which is a long-standing partner of many Qatari institutions” he concluded.