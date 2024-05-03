Bengaluru Heatwave: Woman Says 'City Can No Longer Play Weather Card' Netizens Say, 'Delhi To Aao Ek Baar'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Heatwave conditions currently prevails in several parts of the India. States like Karnataka especially Bengaluru which is known for its pleasant weather has also been facing above normal temperatures. A recent post on X went viral when a Bengaluru woman who has been living in the city since 20 years shared said that she never should she would require an Air Conditioner in the tech city X user named Prerana Nireeksha Amanna who is an equity Researcher and an Investor said that the heat is unbearable and the people in the city would defend anything with the pleasant weather. She wrote,“Never in my 20 years in Bangalore, I ever thought we would need an AC. Earlier say anything about this city and People would defend it with the pleasant weather. Bangaloreans can no longer play the“ weather” card. What is this heat even? It's as if I'm staying in Rajasthan. Every year summer is harsher than the previous year. The heat is unbearable”Also Read: Delhi heatwave guidelines: DoE issues directives for Delhi schools; check full list hereHer post which she shared on May 1 has garnered 510.1K views on X and people have commented agreeing to what she said.
One user said,“I bought air cooler in 2016 in Bangalore because my room was sun facing but never used it after 2016-17 summer, turned it ON now for the first time after 8 years!!! AC will be required soon I believe!”Also Read: Heatwave alert in India till May 5! IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states. Check full weather forecast hereAnother user said,“Bangalore was heaven in 1970s, it's now \"developed\" into hell.”One user said,“Bengaluru's urbanised area has expanded by a staggering 1055% since 1973, from a mere 8% to 93.3% in 2023. Consequently, there has been an 88% reduction in vegetation. Presently, Bengaluru has only 1.5 million trees for a population of 9.5 million, equating to just one tree for every seven individuals.”“I am a Bangalorean..this year has been unbearable heat.. no ac still.. previous years we used to have couple of rounds of rain.. we have missed that this year... climate change is a real issue.”Also Read: IMD warns of above-normal heatwave days in May 2024 as India records hottest April since 1901“Delhi to aao ek baar !!” some other said user also shared,“In 1952, when my father was undergoing training as Air Force Airman in Bangalore, it was famous in India as 'No Ceiling Fan' city. Old houses can still be seen having low ceilings! In 70 yrs we have come to Air Con!”“Basically fault with our lifestyles, city planning etc etc” some other commented weatherThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions over Karnataka and several other states till May 5. As per IMD Bengaluru, on May 3, light rain is very likely to occur over some parts of Kodagu and Mysuru districts while dry weather will prevail over remaining districts of the state. The weather office has also predicted dry weather to prevail over the state till May 6.
