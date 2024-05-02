Basra Cement Plant Achieves Design Capacity

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The General Company for Iraqi Cement , a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has announced that the Basra Cement Plant has achieved its design capacity with an annual production of 600,000 tons.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry, the plant has the ability to increase its capacity according to market demand and the needs of projects in Basra and other provinces.

The company's director, Engineer Haider Hadi Ali, stated that the Basra Cement Plant has undergone extensive rehabilitation of all parts and equipment, as well as the modernization of machinery and mills, with operations managed by programmed electronic control systems in collaboration with the private sector. The plant produces standard and resistant cement according to Iraqi standards and holds Iraqi and international quality certificates. It plans to produce new types of cement in the coming months.

Ali emphasized the ongoing high level of production at the plant despite some challenges due to its location, which is about 70 kilometers from the center of Basra and near the port of Umm Qasr, causing difficulties in marketing the product. He noted that the plant is a successful example of partnership, contributing to the supply of high-quality and strong cement, employment opportunities, and job creation.

(Source: Ministry of Industry)

