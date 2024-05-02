Spacex Starts Booking Places For Space Tourists To Fly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company SpaceX has started booking places fortourists to fly into space, Azernews reports.

Four directions will be available for those who wish: to theorbit of the Earth, the International Space Station (ISS), the Moonand Mars.

During flights on Dragon and Starship rockets, the company willprovide space tourists with a spacesuit, sensory gloves and a3D-printed helmet.

The dates of future flights in two directions are now known. So,those who wish will be able to go into Earth orbit at the end of2024, and to the ISS in 2025.