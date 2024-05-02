Spacex Starts Booking Places For Space Tourists To Fly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The American company SpaceX has started booking places fortourists to fly into space, Azernews reports.
Four directions will be available for those who wish: to theorbit of the Earth, the International Space Station (ISS), the Moonand Mars.
During flights on Dragon and Starship rockets, the company willprovide space tourists with a spacesuit, sensory gloves and a3D-printed helmet.
The dates of future flights in two directions are now known. So,those who wish will be able to go into Earth orbit at the end of2024, and to the ISS in 2025.
MENAFN02052024000195011045ID1108168793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.