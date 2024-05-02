China Refuses To Continue Negotiations With The United States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has abandoned further negotiations with the United Stateson arms control and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons afterconsultations in November 2023, Azernews reports.

As the Report reports with reference to TASS, this statement wasmade by a representative of the US State Department in a comment tothe Semafor portal.

"Unfortunately, the PRC refused to hold a subsequent meeting anddid not give a meaningful answer to the options we presented," hesaid.

According to him, the administration of US President Joe Bidenhas proposed "reasonable steps to combat significant risks ofconflict or escalation in the nuclear and space spheres." Amongother things, they discussed improving communication betweenWashington and Beijing, a system for notifying about test launchesof ballistic missiles and efforts to reduce tensions in space.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, inturn, told the portal that the United States "should abandonmegaphone diplomacy" and called on "countries with large nucleararsenals to significantly reduce them for further negotiations onnuclear arms control.