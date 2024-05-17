Swati Maliwal Case: 'Speak On Issue And Apologise', FM Sitharaman Tells Arvind Kejriwal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chided Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being silent on the Swati Maliwal issue. Maliwal, who is Kejriwal's colleague and AAP party's Rajya Sabha MP, has alleged that a personal staff of the Delhi CM, Bibhav Kumar, assaulted her FM also cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to claim that it is an anti-women party issue has sparked controversy amid the Lok Sabha 2024 polls. Sitharaman slammed Kejriwal for“shamelessly” moving around with the accused Bibhav Kumar the AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, the accused was recently spotted with Kejriwal in Lucknow Maliwal presses assault charges against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PANews agency, PTI reported that according to the statement given to the police by Maliwal, she was sitting in the drawing room of the CM's residence when Kumar came and allegedly slapped her multiple times police have registered an FIR under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, among other sections, for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult and assault Maliwal case: 'Why Kejriwal isn't taking action against Bibhav?'She ran out of the CM's residence and called the police. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the police team left her house, Maliwal said she had recorded her statement with the Delhi Police on what happened to her and urged the BJP not to indulge in politics.“Hope appropriate action is taken. Whatever happened with me was extremely bad,” said the MP. She also wrote,“The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed.”Swati Maliwal breaks silence on 'assault' incident: 'What happened with me...'Meanwhile, Maliwal arrived at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Friday to have her statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Section 164, a magistrate can record a person's statement or confession during a police investigation before the trial Maliwal assault case: Priyanka Gandhi says Congress stands with womenThe National Commission of Women has also demanded an action taken report from the Delhi Police taking action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said,“If Delhi CM is involved in this, police and NCW will take action against him.”

