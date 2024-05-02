Abram Khan To Aarav Kumar: 5 Richest Star Kids Of Indian Cinema

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian celebrities are known for living a lavish lifestyle and have luxury items to their names.

By this, their children too get to enjoy stardom, and hence here is a list of one of the richest star kids of Bollywood.

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Indian actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan whose combined net worth is Rs 1108 crore.

AbRam Khan is the youngest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan whose net worth is around Rs 6,300 crore which makes him the richest star kid.

Aryan Khan is the youngest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan whose net worth is around Rs 6,300 crore which makes him the richest star kid.

Viaan Kundra is actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra's eldest son and their combined net worth is Rs 2950 crore.

Aarav Kumar is the son of actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna whose combined net worth is Rs 2600 crore.

