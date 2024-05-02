Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did You Know 329 Candidates Contesting In Phase-3 Are Crorepati?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least 29 per cent of the 1,352 candidates running in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections are crorepatis. The third phase of voting for 94 seats in 12 states and union territories will be held on May 7. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) found that candidates in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election have an average worth of Rs 5.66 crore per.

Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, the wealthiest BJP contender in the South Goa constituency, with a net worth of Rs 1,361 crore. Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, representing Guna in Madhya Pradesh, has assets worth Rs 424 crore.

Crorepatis are represented by three candidates from the JD(U), five from the Shiv Sena (UBT), and three each from the NCP, RJD, and NCP(SCP). The election monitor analyzed AITC candidates' disclosed assets and found that four out of six had more than Rs 1 crore.

Khalilur Rehman, TMC candidate from Jangipur seat, owns assets worth over rs 51 crore. Mohammed Jamal Saikh, an independent candidate running from Maldaha Dakshin, with a total asset of Rs 41,000. In contrast, 77 of 82 BJP candidates and 60 of 68 Congress candidates are crorepatis.

A report shows that the average assets of three Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates are Rs 89.68 crore. The average assets of three NCP candidates are Rs 62.64 crore, whereas those of 82 BJP candidates are Rs 44.07 crore.

The election monitor found that 68 Indian National Congress candidates have average assets of Rs 20.59 crore. Five Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidates had average assets of Rs 5.65 crore, while two have wealth of Rs 9.81 crore. The research also indicated that 1,563 nominations were confirmed to be legitimate after being thoroughly reviewed. The Osmanabad seat in Maharashtra has got the most nominations, with 77.