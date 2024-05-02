Kuwait-Based Dhaman, Poland's KUKE Sign Mou On Trade Insurance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman) and Poland's National Export Guarantee Agency (KUKE) signed a memorandum of understanding to promote bilateral cooperation in insuring trade, investment and finance, and develop Arab-Polish trade, economic and investment ties.

Dhaman's Director-General Abdullah Ahmad Al-Sabeeh said in a press statement Thursday that under the agreement, Dhaman and PUKE would work together to provide trade and finance insurance against political and trade risks as part of a comprehensive system that targets increasing trade exchange between Arab, Polish and other markets in the region and the world.

He underlined shared commitment to boosting cooperation and exerting efforts to enhance growth opportunities for trade and investment ties, pointing to Dhaman's keenness to promote member states' economies by backing trade and investment exchange and economic cooperation between Arab states and countries in the region and the world.

On his part, Janusz Wladyczak, President & Chief Executive Officer of KUKE said that the MoU would contribute to boosting Poland's efforts aimed at increasing trade and economic relations with Arab countries, which have the world's sixth largest economy estimated at USD 3.5 billion.

The agreement was signed in the capital of Norway, Oslo, on the sidelines of the "Berne Union" meetings, by Hassan Hamdan, Director of Dhaman's Operations, and Janusz Wladyczak, KUKE's President & Chief Executive Officer, and Katarzyna Kowalska, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Risk Officer of KUKE. (end)

