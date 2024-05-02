5Th Panel Session Within World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue Highlights Role Of Social Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku included apanel session titled“Social Media: building bridges or wallsbetween people and cultures?" moderated by Shafag Mehraliyeva,Communication and Media specialist at ADA University, Azernews reports.

The panel featured speakers such as Lhoucine Rhazoui, Directorof Cultural Affairs, Department of Organization of IslamicCooperation, Fernando Lottenberg, Organization of American States'Commissioner to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, Amb. SohailMahmood, the Director General of the Institute of StrategicStudies, Islamabad (ISSI), Bryan J. Mayer – Advisor to the Ministerof Defense of the Republic of Argentina, Alexandru Giboi –Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA)and lecturer on International Strategic Management & CrisisManagement at the Università della Svizzera Italiana, and OrkhanAmashov, Chief Political Analyst of the Caliber Analytical NewsOutlet.