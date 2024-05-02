Apara Mehta On Her Bond With Bharati Achrekar And Why She Kept Bursting Into Laughter

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Veteran actress Apara Mehta, who will be making a special appearance in 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey', has opened up on her camaraderie with Bharati Achrekar, saying "We couldn't help but burst into laughter every time".

Apara will be seen as Kadambari, Radhika Wagle's (Bharati) childhood friend, who is saddened as she longs for love and care from her children.

Speaking about the same, Apara said: "Coming on set to 'Wagle Ki Duniya' felt like returning home. The production team has always been amazing. Sumeet is like a dear friend; I've worked with him previously, Anjjan Ji is an absolute delight as well. Bharati ji has been a longtime acquaintance, and she was incredibly sweet and welcoming to me."

"In our scenes together, we couldn't help but burst into laughter every time. We were fumbling over our dialogues and couldn't keep a straight face. It was a great shoot and working on Wagle just felt like being at home," added Apara.

Bharati shared: "It was lovely to have Apara join us on our show. I've known her for quite some time, and her presence felt like a reunion of sorts. There's a natural rapport between us and during the shoot, we found ourselves bursting into laughter and struggling to deliver our lines at first. However, the entire day turned into a wholesome experience on set."

The show airs on Sony SAB.