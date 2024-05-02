Kuwait FM Wishes Mexico's Ambassador To Kuwait Success

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday received a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of Mexico to Kuwait, Ambassador Edward Haller.

Minster Al-Yahya received the envoy's credentials during a meeting that took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he wished the new ambassador the best of success and praised the bilateral relations between Kuwait and Mexico.

