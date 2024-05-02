Man Dies Mid-Way In Srinagar As Traffic Jam Delays Hospital Access, Locals Allege

Quoting locals, news agency KNO reported that Jahangir Ahmad (27), a resident of Narwara area, was suffering from neurological issues for the last couple of months, however, his condition deteriorated this afternoon.

“His family members immediately tried to shift him to SMHS hospital, however, due to traffic jam in Sekidafar area, the vehicle got stuck and despite hectic efforts by the local police, the patient couldn't reach hospital in time and died mid-way,” they alleged.

They also praised the role of Safakadal police in clearing the traffic, but due to traffic mess the patient couldn't be saved.

The local residents urged the authorities to keep a check on traffic mess in the city so that such incidents are prevented from happening in the future.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now