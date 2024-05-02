'Our Votebank Is Every Indian': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Writes Letter To PM Narendra Modi

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it is better if you seek votes on the performance of your government over the last ten years, instead of indulging in hate speeches.\"Calling out his repeated lies in the election campaign,\" said Kharge sharing a text of his letter to Modi on X, formerly Twitter to a letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to NDA candidates, Kharge stated, \"I saw the letter written by you to all the NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters. From the tone and content of the letter it seems that there is a lot of desperation and worry in you which is leading you to use language that does not suit the office of the Prime Minister.\"\"You claim that reservation will be taken away from SC, ST and OBC and given to \"our votebank\". Our votebank is every Indian - the poor, the marginalised, the women, the aspirational youth, the labour class, the Dalits and the Adivasis. Everyone knows it is the RSS and BJP who opposed reservations at every stage since 1947,\" reads the letter.\"The letter makes it look like the lies in your speeches are not having the effect you intended and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies. Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth,\" Kharge added that the voters were intelligent enough to read and understand by themselves what the Congress has written in its manifesto and what Guarantees they have promised, Kharge stated,“The party's manifesto speaks of Nyay and how they will bring growth for all sections of the society.”Kharge also challenged the prime minister or anyone he deputes to debate with them on their manifesto and the points they have made.
