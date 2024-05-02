Syrskyi Shows Footage Of Ukrainian Forces Eliminating Invaders At Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared a video showing the elimination of Russian invaders at the front in Ukraine.

The relevant footage was posted on the Commander-in-Chief's Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The tireless combat work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - the enemy and the invaders' equipment will receive only death and destruction in Ukraine," the post reads.

As reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 2, 2024 amount to about 470,870 invaders, including another 1,030 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.