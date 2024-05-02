Krafton India Expands First Cohort Of Gaming Incubator Programme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) BGMI developer Krafton India on Thursday announced the expansion of the first cohort of their gaming incubator programme (KIGI).

The company already selected two game developers as part of the first cohort and is now inviting more applications to join the initiative. Applications to join the current cohort of KIGI are now open.

"We are excited to onboard more talented teams. By offering financial support, mentorship, and access to cutting-edge tools like AppMagic, we aim to boost India's game development ecosystem," Anuj Sahani, Head of Krafton India Incubator Programme and India Publishing Advisor, said in a statement.

The company launched the initiative in October last year with an aim to offer a unique opportunity for talented Indian game developers to receive mentorship, resources, and support to transform their ideas into successful gaming ventures.

The programme offers significant financial support to cover early development costs, allowing teams to focus on creating and refining their games.

This financial support ranges from $50,000 to $150,000, with potential adjustments based on specific project requirements. Exceptional teams may receive up to $250,000 in support, the company said.

In addition to the financial support, KIGI provides access to AppMagic, the ultimate toolkit for extensive mobile app market research.

According to the company, teams enrolled in the programme can leverage AppMagic's features for competitive intelligence, product development, user acquisition, and lead generation.