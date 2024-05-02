Safari Shop And Drive Promotion Offers 25 MG Cars As Prizes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Safari Shop and Drive promotion has commenced offering twenty-five MG cars as prizes. The promotion began on May 1 at all Safari outlets, a premier hypermarket chain in Doha.

Customers can participate by purchasing an e-raffle coupon for just QR50 from any of the Safari outlets. This provides them with a chance to win one of the 25 MG cars, including six Morris Garage RX8 2024 model cars and nineteen Morris Garage MG5 2024 model cars.

The promotion consists of six draws and each draw awards one Morris Garage RX8 2024 car as the first prize to the winner and three Morris Garage MG5 2024 cars as the second prize to three winners. Four cars will be awarded in each of the first five draws, while the sixth draw will feature five cars as prizes.

The first draw of the promotion will take place on June 9, 2024, at the Safari Mall Abu Hamour outlet. Subsequent draws are scheduled for July 24, 2024, at the Safari Hypermarket Salwa Road outlet, September 8, 2024, at the Safari Hypermarket Al Khor outlet, October 23, 2024, at the Safari Hypermarket Barwa Village outlet, and December 8, 2024, at the Safari Hypermarket Industrial Area outlet. The final draw will be held on January 22, 2025, at the Safari Mall Abu Hamur.

Safari's previous mega promotion, Shop and Shine, concluded with its sixth draw on March 20, during which six kilograms of gold were given away as prizes. This promotion received a positive response from customers. Safari hypermarkets offer a wide range of products, including groceries, fruits, vegetables, seafood, clothes, footwear, health and beauty products, electronics, and more, all at attractive prices.

Since its inception in 2005 with the inauguration of the Safari Hypermarket on Salwa Road, Safari has initiated several prize schemes. These promotions have produced numerous winners, including the first-ever one million Qatari Riyals prize in the retail sector in Qatar. Safari has awarded various cash prizes, gold prizes, luxury SUVs, Land Cruisers, Nissan Patrols, Fortuners, cars, and other vehicles, making history with each promotion introduced.