RBI: Consolidated profit excluding Russia and Belarus remains strong

02.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

First Quarter Report 2024



Consolidated profit of EUR 333 million, excluding Russia and Belarus and including EUR 109 million provisions for CHF mortgages in Poland Core revenues excluding Russia and Belarus down 4% quarter-over-quarter to EUR 1,519 million, mainly driven by lower interest rates and seasonal effects Lower provisioning for impairment losses: EUR 3 million for the Group excluding Russia and Belarus CET1 ratio excluding Russia unchanged at 14.6% (Group CET1 ratio at 17.3%) Customer loans in Russia down 58% since peak in Q2/2022 to EUR 5.8 billion as part of de-risking approach to Russia The 2024 guidance for the Group including Russia and Belarus has been suspended in light of the ECB's requirement to accelerate business reduction in Russia





Income Statement in EUR million Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Q4/2023 Net interest income 1,455 1,385 1,494 Net fee and commission income 669 966 677 Net trading income and fair value result 17 86 (19) General administrative expenses (938) (950) (1,034) Operating result 1,263 1,509 1,128 Other result (147) (96) (317) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (140) (236) (24) Impairment losses on financial assets (25) (301) (142) Profit/loss before tax 952 877 645 Profit/loss after tax 721 700 304 Consolidated profit 664 657 272

Balance Sheet in EUR million 31/3/2024 31/12/2023 Loans to customers 100,434 99,434 Deposits from customers 120,938 119,353 Total assets 203,398 198,241 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 95,601 93,664

Bank-specific information 31/3/2024 31/12/2023 NPE Ratio

1.9%



1.9%

NPE Coverage Ratio

50.1%



51.7%

CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit)

17.3%



17.3%

Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit)

21.6%



21.5%



Key ratios Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Q4/2023 Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets)

2.98%



2.75%



3.06%

Cost/Income Ratio

42.2%



38.2%



47.4%

Provisioning ratio

(Ø loans to customers)

0.22%



0.93%



0.61%

Consolidated return on equity

15.0%



15.8%



6.6%

Earnings per share in EUR 1.94 1.92 0.75

Outlook The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia and Belarus. The 2024 guidance for the Group including Russia and Belarus has been suspended in light of the ECB's requirements to accelerate business reduction in Russia (see ad-hoc release from 18 April 2024). Outlook 2024 RBI excl. RU/BY Net interest income in EUR around 4.0 bn Net fee and commission income in EUR around 1.8 bn Loans to customers (growth) 3 to 4% General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.3 bn Cost/income ratio around 52% Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays) around 50 bps Consolidated return on equity around 10% CET1 ratio around 14.6%* *'P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario





For further information please contact: John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Vienna, Austria ... phone +43-1-71 707-2089



