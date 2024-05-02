Aspetar's Second IRC Focuses On Thigh Muscle Injury Care

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Aspetar International Rehabilitation Conference (IRC) is set to return for its second edition, this time dedicated to exploring“The Complete Guide to Thigh Muscle Injuries.”

Scheduled to take place on 16th-17th November 2024, followed by post-conference workshops on 18th-19th November 2024, at the esteemed Khalifa International Stadium, this event promises to be a cornerstone in advancing the field of sports rehabilitation.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition last year, which focused on cruciate ligament rehabilitation, the Aspetar International Rehabilitation Conference attracted over 400 participants from 58 countries. This groundbreaking event was praised for its comprehensive programme covering the latest developments and best practices in cruciate ligament injury rehabilitation and medical treatment.

The second edition of the conference will feature a world-class faculty of experts dedicated to addressing the challenges and advancements in the realm of thigh muscle injuries. Keynote speakers will include renowned professionals and experts in the field, ensuring participants gain invaluable insights and expertise.

This conference presents a unique opportunity for attendees to connect and share expertise with over 600 fellow professionals from across the globe. The organisers anticipate welcoming a diverse group, including medical staff representing international clubs and federations from all corners of the world.

Dr. Abdulaziz Jeham Al Kuwari, CEO of Aspetar, commented,“Aspetar is delighted to host the second edition of the International Rehabilitation Conference, focusing on the critical area of thigh muscle injuries in athletes. By convening leading experts, we aim to share the latest advancements in recovery strategies, ultimately contributing to improved patient care for athletes globally.”

Designed for sports physiotherapists, physicians, physical coaches, and sports scientists, the conference offers a comprehensive exploration of the spectrum of thigh muscle injuries, with a particular focus on hamstring and rectus femoris injuries.

The conference agenda for the first day includes topics such as Anatomy and Function of Thigh Muscles, Mechanisms of Thigh Injury in Field Sports, Apophyseal Muscle Injuries in Field Sports, and Requirements to Optimise Thigh Muscle Injury Recovery. Additionally, discussions will delve into diagnosis using MRI and the latest technologies, alongside the management of thigh muscle injuries with tendon involvement and strength training.

The second day will focus on The Healing Response using Biomechanics in treatment, and tailoring treatment programmes based on sport-specific needs. The event will conclude with an interactive session featuring insights from case studies.

Registration is now open for healthcare practitioners, physiotherapists, and medical staff working in the sports field. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or an aspiring professional, this conference offers a unique opportunity to expand your knowledge, refine your skills, and stay at the forefront of rehabilitation practices.

The Aspetar International Rehabilitation Conference has been instrumental in setting new standards for patient care and advancing sports medicine globally.