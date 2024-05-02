Armenia Agrees On Cooperation Program With NATO For 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Armenia and NATO have agreed on a cooperation program for 2024 and outlined prospects for cooperation in 2025.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Armenpress with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

It is noted that on April 23-30, a delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Yeroyan took part in the annual discussions of the Defense Education Development Program of the Ministry of Defense and NATO at NATO headquarters.

During the meeting, the results of the support provided to military educational institutions and training centers of Armenia under the program were discussed, and new areas of cooperation were outlined.

Artur Yeroyan also had a conversation with Major General Dacian-Tiberiu Șerban, Director of NATO's Collective Security Division, to discuss the current programs of military cooperation between Armenia and the Alliance and the possibilities of its expansion.

As Ukrinform reported, in early February, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country could no longer rely on Russia as its main defense and military partner.

Pashinyan noted that Russia had failed Armenia when Azerbaijan launched "anti-terrorist measures" in September to regain control of the territory of Karabakh, which led to an outflow of ethnic Armenians living there.