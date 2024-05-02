Biman Not Worried Over B787 Alleged Structural Flaws

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Biman Bangladesh Airlines with six Boeing 797 Dreamliners in its fleet is not worried over the alleged structural flaws of the aircraft, brought forth by the manufacturer's engineer Sam Salehpour recently.

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner contains structural flaws that could cause the aircraft break apart midflight, said reports on April 18 citing an engineer named Sam Salehpour who works at the American plane manufacturing giant.

Salehpour sent his concerns to both the FAA and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) -the air safety body of the United States-announced a probe into his claims about the Dreamliners.

As per reports, FAA is investigating the Boeing engineer's claims that state, "sections of the fuselage of the 787 Dreamliner are improperly fastened together and could break apart mid-flight after thousands of trips."

However, talking to The Bangladesh Monitor, Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines expressed there is nothing to worry about the safety and security of Biman's flights on its B787 Dreamliners.

The airline chief mentioned, aircraft routine checks take place regularly and Biman has not found any issue with its Dreamliners whatsoever so far.







Shafiul Azim

Boeing representatives in Bangladesh are in constant touch with Biman and the former has assured the latter that there is no security or safety risk with the aircraft, informed Shafiul Azim.

Also, international organisations like FAA, ICAO and IATA are looking into the matter. If they announce any risk, Biman will take necessary measures and follow their recommendations, concluded Azim.

Talking to The Bangladesh Monitor, M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, said, they had instructed Biman to submit reports on the aircraft's safety. Till now, Biman has not found any problem with the aircraft.



CAAB Chairman further mentioned, Bangladesh will follow other countries which operate lion share of this aircraft variant as well as FAA, IATA and ICAO's directives in this regard.

It may be mentioned here, engineer Sam Salehpour, who has been working at Boeing for over 10 years, claimed that changes to the manufacturing process introduced shortcuts that could lead to parts of the fuselage (the main part of the plane) failing after thousands of flights, as per reports.

Following a January 5 mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX plane, Boeing has been grappling with a safety crisis.

However, Boeing in a statement said, it was fully confident in the 787 Dreamliner and claims "are inaccurate and do not represent the comprehensive work Boeing has done to ensure the quality and long-term safety of the aircraft," concluded reports.