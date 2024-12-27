Azerbaijan Allocates 5.9 Million Manats Subsidy To AZAL
12/27/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In 2025, a subsidy of 5.9 million manats will be allocated to
Azerbaijan airlines CJSC (AZAL) from Azerbaijan's state budget.
This is outlined in the Decree on the implementation of the law
"On the State Budget for 2025," approved by President Ilham Aliyev
today, Azernews reports.
According to the document, this represents an 18.9% increase
compared to 2024.
It should be noted that a government subsidy is a financial
contribution provided by the state to support businesses or sectors
deemed essential for national development.
These subsidies are designed to reduce operating costs, promote
economic stability, or encourage the growth of strategic
industries. In this case, the subsidy will help AZAL maintain its
air transport services, ensuring affordable travel options and
supporting the country's connectivity with international markets.
Government subsidies also play a crucial role in stabilizing key
industries during economic challenges.
