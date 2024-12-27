عربي


Azerbaijan Allocates 5.9 Million Manats Subsidy To AZAL

12/27/2024 7:08:48 AM

In 2025, a subsidy of 5.9 million manats will be allocated to Azerbaijan airlines CJSC (AZAL) from Azerbaijan's state budget.

This is outlined in the Decree on the implementation of the law "On the State Budget for 2025," approved by President Ilham Aliyev today, Azernews reports.

According to the document, this represents an 18.9% increase compared to 2024.

It should be noted that a government subsidy is a financial contribution provided by the state to support businesses or sectors deemed essential for national development.

These subsidies are designed to reduce operating costs, promote economic stability, or encourage the growth of strategic industries. In this case, the subsidy will help AZAL maintain its air transport services, ensuring affordable travel options and supporting the country's connectivity with international markets. Government subsidies also play a crucial role in stabilizing key industries during economic challenges.

AzerNews

