King Departs On Working Visit To Italy, United States


5/1/2024 11:17:23 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -
 His Majesty King Abdullah departed Jordan on Wednesday, on a working visit to Italy and the United States.


The visit comes within Jordan's efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and put an end to the catastrophic humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.


HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, the statement said.

Jordan Times

