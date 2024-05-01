King Departs On Working Visit To Italy, United States

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -
His Majesty King Abdullah departed Jordan on Wednesday, on a working visit to Italy and the United States.
The visit comes within Jordan's efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and put an end to the catastrophic humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.
HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, the statement said.
