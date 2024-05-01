Royal Court Chief Says Jordan Leads Intensive Efforts To End War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi affirmed on Wednesday that the Kingdom, under the guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah, is leading intensive efforts to reach an immediate cessation of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the protection of civilians in line with international humanitarian law, and deliver adequate and sustainable relief assistance to the Palestinians in the Strip.



In a meeting with notables and tribal leaders from the Jaber Al Sarhan region, Issawi highlighted that during his international tours and discussions with global leaders, the King stressed the need for the international community to take its moral and humanitarian responsibilities to stop the barbaric aggression against Gaza and the flagrant Israeli crimes and violations committed against the Palestinian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Issawi also pointed out King Abdullah's warning about Israel's ongoing aggression and its policy of starvation and destruction, stressing that these actions are pushing the region towards further escalation and violence, the repercussions of which pose a threat to regional and international security and stability.

Issawi also underscored that Jordan will continue its efforts to support the Palestinian people and to work with brothers and partners in the international community to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the lines of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Petra reported.



He also said that the Kingdom's position towards the blatant aggression against the Gaza Strip is clear and firm in all of His Majesty's discussions, speeches and contacts with leaders of the international and international community, emphasising that any attempt to displace Palestinian brothers from their land or separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip should be rejected, as these territories are integral parts of a single Palestinian State.



