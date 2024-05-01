UAE Company To Build Fertilizer Plant In Baiji

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

UAE-based company ARJ Holding LLC has signed a contract to establish a compound fertilizer production project in Baiji, Salah al-Din province.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 249,000 tons of various compound phosphate fertilizers.

It will make di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and urea fertilizer.

(Source: PMO)

