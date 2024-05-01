Czech Republic Mulls Transition To Euro

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Czech President Petr Pavel called for the adoption of a singleEuropean currency by the republic, Azernews reports.

He made the corresponding statement at the internationalconference, "20 years of Czech membership in the EU: a vision of anexpanded Europe,

"If we want to play in the top league, then it is logical [thequestion arises], for example, about accepting the euro. Theexperience of countries that have already switched to settlementsin euros confirms that only those who do not use it aredissatisfied.

Pavel first stated the need to start taking concrete stepstowards converting the Czech Republic to euro settlements in a NewYear's address to his fellow citizens. Four of the five parties ofthe current government coalition of the republic support thisinitiative. Meanwhile, according to Czech media, the largest forcein the coalition, the Civic Democratic Party, treats it withrestraint, pointing out the need to preserve the Czech crown.