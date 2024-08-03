Bihar: Two Smugglers Arrested With 71.14 Kg Charas In Gopalganj

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 3 (IANS) Bihar arrested two drug smugglers and seized 71.14 kg charas from their possession during a vehicle checking in the Gopalganj district on Saturday.

Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat said that the accused were smuggling contraband from Nepal and were assigned to deliver it to New Delhi.

Acting on specific information, the police set up a trap at the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh Balthari border and conducted thorough checks on every vehicle.

The operation was led by Sunil Kumar, the SHO of Kuchaykote police station.

During the checks, the police intercepted a white car with a Delhi registration number (DL 3CBS 3753).

Upon a detailed inspection of the car, the police discovered an underground compartment in the trunk, which contained 71.14 kg of charas.

Consequently, both the individuals involved in the smuggling operation were arrested.

The accused, identified as Sudeep Kumar and Mandeep Kumar, are residents of East Champaran district in Bihar.

They confessed to picking up the contraband from Nepal and were assigned to deliver it to their handlers in New Delhi.

“We have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO Sadar to uncover their links,” he said.

Gopalganj SP added that this seizure is the largest by the Gopalganj Police in recent times.

“The seized contraband values approximately Rs 8 to 10 crore in the international market,” the SP said.