KPC: KNPC's Exhibition Aligns With Digitalization

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah said on Wednesday that Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) exhibition aligns with the strategic aim of digitalizing the KPC and its subsidiaries.

This came in Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah's speech during the opening of the KNPC's exhibition which took place at the company's main building in Al-Ahmadi City in the presence of the KNPC's CEO Wadha Al-Khateeb and the CEOs and managing directors of the corporation and its subsidiaries.

The exhibition reflects the KPC and its subsidiaries' focus on fostering talent and motivating the workforce in the oil sector.

The KNPC's Deputy CEO Khulood Al-Mutairi said to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that this exhibition is the first of its kind in the company's history.

The exhibition comprises eight aspects, mainly the company's history and vision for the development of its refineries, Al-Mutairi said. (end)

